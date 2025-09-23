Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies after Assault over Cattle Transport

A man named Aasif, also known as Sheru, from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, died after being assaulted while transporting cattle purchased at a Bhilwara fair. Allegedly attacked by men over suspicions of cow smuggling, Sheru succumbed to his injuries in Jaipur. Police have arrested five suspects and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:35 IST
  • India

A man identified as Aasif, commonly referred to as Sheru, tragically died following an assault in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The incident occurred while he was transporting cattle purchased from a Bhilwara fair, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Authorities have stated that the attack stemmed from suspicions of cow smuggling. A complaint by Sheru's cousin, Manzoor Pemla, claims they were violently intercepted by unknown assailants who demanded money. Despite Sheru's efforts, he succumbed to his injuries in Jaipur's SMS hospital.

Police have apprehended five suspects and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Investigators are exploring possible motives, including personal enmity, while awaiting detailed forensic results to clarify the exact cause of Sheru's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

