Interstate Gang Busted: Four Arrested for Robbery Spree

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested four members of an interstate gang believed to be behind a series of daring robberies over the past 15 years. The arrests were made on Tuesday after a tip-off led authorities to their planned robbery site in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar revealed that the gang had previously targeted a jewelry store in Ramgarh on September 7. Using over 1,000 CCTV clips, a special investigation team meticulously tracked down the suspects, culminating in their arrest. One gang member, however, managed to evade capture by fleeing on a motorcycle.

The operation saw the recovery of four pistols, 21 live cartridges, three two-wheelers, and nine mobile phones. The suspects confessed to robberies across Jharkhand and Bihar, specializing in jewelry stores and banks. Notable figures among the accused include Rupesh Viswakarma and Dhiraj Mishra, both with extensive criminal records.

