Operation Numkhor: Cracking Down on Illegally Imported Vehicles in Kerala

On Tuesday, investigators from the Customs Preventive department launched 'Operation Numkhor,' a series of raids targeting illegally imported vehicles from Bhutan in various locations across Kerala. The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Transport Commissionerate and state police, aimed to uncover a network of forged vehicle documents.

Customs Preventive Commissioner T Tiju revealed in a press briefing that the raids encompassed residences of prominent movie stars, including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan. Vehicles imported under false pretenses were reportedly used in smuggling narcotics and gold, necessitating a broad-scale investigation.

The operation, based on intelligence of high-value second-hand cars entering India via the Indo-Bhutan border, has so far seized 36 vehicles. Authorities plan to extend this operation nationwide, given the evidence of income tax and GST evasion linked to the illegal imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)