Satyendar Jain's Alleged Benami Assets: New Developments in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 7.44 crore linked to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case. The action follows a court ruling identifying Jain's associates as 'benami' holders. Jain, arrested in May 2022, faces ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:46 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently attached assets valued at Rs 7.44 crore, believed to be owned by companies under the control of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The attachment is part of an ongoing investigation into a money-laundering case involving allegedly 'benami' assets.

This development follows a Delhi High Court ruling that identified Jain's close associates as 'benami holders,' who allegedly deposited Rs 7.44 crore in advance tax under the 2016 Income Disclosure Scheme. The Supreme Court also dismissed related petitions, solidifying the High Court's findings.

The Union government's 2016 IDS offered a one-time opportunity for disclosing undisclosed income. Jain, maintaining innocence, decries the actions as political conspiracy while facing charges from the ED and CBI for disproportionate assets during his tenure as Delhi minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

