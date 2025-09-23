Left Menu

UN Report Criticizes Israeli Actions in Gaza and West Bank

A United Nations report accuses the Israeli government of seeking permanent control over Gaza and expanding Jewish presence in the West Bank. Israeli authorities are said to be systematically demolishing Gaza's infrastructure. Meanwhile, Israel argues its military actions target Hamas, not civilians, rejecting the UN's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations commission has released a critical report accusing the Israeli government of attempting to establish permanent control over Gaza. It points to systematic demolitions by Israeli authorities causing the occupation of 75% of the area by mid-year.

The report highlights the strategic geographic alterations in Gaza by Israeli forces, including creating military corridors and buffer zones. Israel maintains its military actions are aimed at the Hamas group following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli mission in Geneva dismissed the report, accusing it of political bias. The Commission claims Israeli strategies indicate intentions to forcibly transfer Palestinians and expand settlements, escalating violence and displacement in the West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

