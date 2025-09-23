UN Report Criticizes Israeli Actions in Gaza and West Bank

A United Nations commission has released a critical report accusing the Israeli government of attempting to establish permanent control over Gaza. It points to systematic demolitions by Israeli authorities causing the occupation of 75% of the area by mid-year.

The report highlights the strategic geographic alterations in Gaza by Israeli forces, including creating military corridors and buffer zones. Israel maintains its military actions are aimed at the Hamas group following the deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

The Israeli mission in Geneva dismissed the report, accusing it of political bias. The Commission claims Israeli strategies indicate intentions to forcibly transfer Palestinians and expand settlements, escalating violence and displacement in the West Bank.

