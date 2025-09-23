Left Menu

UP Government's Ban on Caste References Sparks Political Tensions

Following the Allahabad High Court order, the Uttar Pradesh government has removed caste references from police records and public notices. Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling BJP for fearing unity among backward, Dalit, and minority communities. The directive also bans caste-based events and enforces strict monitoring of social media content.

Updated: 23-09-2025 21:30 IST
UP Government's Ban on Caste References Sparks Political Tensions
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the removal of all caste references from police records and public notices, following an Allahabad High Court ruling. This decision has sparked political tensions, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP of fearing unity among backward, Dalit, and minority communities.

Officials announced the ban on caste-based rallies and political events across the state, alongside stringent monitoring of social media content that promotes caste pride or hatred. Yadav claims discrimination persists within the BJP-led administration, affecting postings and operations in police stations and administrative offices.

The high court's decision mandates the exclusion of caste information from police records and documents, aiming to curb caste-based discrimination. Authorities have been instructed to act against any public or digital glorification of caste, signaling a shift towards eliminating caste biases in governance and public spaces.

