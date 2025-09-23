Left Menu

Navigating Satire and Defamation: The Delhi High Court Case

The Delhi High Court examined a case involving BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, addressing the need to differentiate satire from defamation on social media. Bhatia sought removal of posts showing him in a kurta without traditional bottoms, arguing it invaded his privacy. The court emphasized caution in such proceedings.

Gaurav Bhatia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court addressed a contentious issue on Tuesday, centering around the fine line between satire and defamation, particularly in the public sphere of politics.

Justice Amit Bansal highlighted the importance of handling such distinctions carefully while reviewing a case involving senior advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia. Bhatia's request stemmed from a social media event where he was portrayed in a potentially embarrassing manner during a TV appearance.

He claimed that related online content invaded his privacy, demanding its removal. The court scheduled further discussions for September 25, stressing careful judicial intervention in these matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

