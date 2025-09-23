Jharkhand High Court Demands Update on Missing Girl's Investigation

The Jharkhand High Court has once again urged the state government to provide a current status report on the investigation into the disappearance of a six-year-old girl from Gumla, who went missing in 2019. Her mother, Chandramuni Urain, has filed a habeas corpus petition, suspecting her daughter may have fallen victim to human trafficking.

During the court session, the Gumla Superintendent of Police appeared before Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, presenting the case diary. A special investigation team has been formed to delve into the matter, as noted by the police officer.

The case, which has seen little progress since the initial FIR lodged in 2019, will be revisited by the court on November 11, offering some hope for the distressed mother seeking justice for her missing child.

