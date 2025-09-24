Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria and Israel are on the verge of a crucial 'de-escalation' agreement that would put a halt to Israeli attacks, while Syria commits not to move heavy machinery near the Israeli border, according to a senior U.S. envoy.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, revealed during the U.N. General Assembly in New York that this deal would be an initial move towards a broader security pact. Talks are ongoing, as Syria hopes to end Israeli airstrikes and push for troop withdrawals from southern Syria.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to expedite the agreement, progress has been sluggish amid longstanding adversarial relations. The talks face hurdles from political distrust and territorial disputes, with Israel wary of Syria's Islamist leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)