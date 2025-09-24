Left Menu

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria and Israel are negotiating a de-escalation agreement to stop Israeli attacks and Syrian military movements near their border. Despite efforts by the U.S. to mediate, progress has been slow due to ongoing distrust and regional disputes. The potential deal is seen as a first step towards a wider security agreement.

Syria and Israel are on the verge of a crucial 'de-escalation' agreement that would put a halt to Israeli attacks, while Syria commits not to move heavy machinery near the Israeli border, according to a senior U.S. envoy.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria, revealed during the U.N. General Assembly in New York that this deal would be an initial move towards a broader security pact. Talks are ongoing, as Syria hopes to end Israeli airstrikes and push for troop withdrawals from southern Syria.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to expedite the agreement, progress has been sluggish amid longstanding adversarial relations. The talks face hurdles from political distrust and territorial disputes, with Israel wary of Syria's Islamist leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

