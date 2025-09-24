Justice Prevails: Arrest in Gujjar Youth Killing Case

In a move signaling accountability within the police, a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was arrested for his involvement in the shooting of a Gujjar youth, Mohammad Parvez, officials announced on Wednesday.

The arrest was hailed by People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti as a vital step toward justice, reinforcing the principle that no one is exempt from the law, not even those in uniform. The incident, which occurred on July 24 near Jammu city, led to significant protests and allegations of a 'fake encounter' from the Gujjar community.

Following serious allegations and political pressure, including criticism from key figures like former chief minister Omar Abdullah, a special investigative team along with a magisterial probe was set up. The resultant findings led to the arrest of selection grade constable Pawan Singh, marking an important moment of accountability within the force, as noted by Mufti's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)