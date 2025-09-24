Left Menu

Rajasthan Exam Scandal: Three Probationary Sub-Inspectors Arrested

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group has apprehended three probationary sub-inspectors for allegedly passing the 2021 SI recruitment exam using leaked papers. The arrested individuals, Parmesh Chaudhary, Manohar Singh, and Manohar Lal, were among 130 people detained in connection with the scandal involving the exam mafia.

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) made a significant breakthrough by arresting three probationary sub-inspectors allegedly involved in cheating during the 2021 SI recruitment exam. The arrests were made following evidence that the accused used leaked exam papers, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) V K Singh identified the arrested sub-inspectors as Parmesh Chaudhary, from Tyoda village, posted at Tonk police lines; Manohar Singh, from Sediyan village, posted at Kota police lines; and Manohar Lal, from Punasa village, posted at Sirohi police lines. All are alleged to have benefited from pre-solved exam papers disseminated by an organized exam mafia.

The scandal led to the arrests of 130 individuals so far, including 59 sub-inspectors, underscoring the widespread nature of the exam rigging. Chaudhary, Singh, and Lal ranked notably in the merit list, raising concerns over the integrity of the selection process.

