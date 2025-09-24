Cracking Down on Fraud: Multiple Raids Unveil Massive Land Compensation Scam in Jammu and Kashmir
The Economic Offences Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted multiple raids involving a fraudulent land compensation scheme. Compensation meant for genuine landowners was misappropriated through fake accounts by employees of Unitac Power Transmission Limited and others, leading to significant financial losses.
The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated multiple raids across the valley on Wednesday, targeting a fraudulent land compensation case, an official confirmed.
A police spokesperson indicated that the investigation followed a complaint regarding compensation for land under a transmission line in the Budgam district's villages, falsely allocated to non-existent individuals, while legitimate landowners were overlooked.
The police uncovered that crores of rupees in compensation had been deceitfully claimed using fake bank accounts affiliated with M/s Unitac Power Transmission Limited, involving land brokers and bank officials. Several employees, including Mushtaq Ahmad Lone and others, are implicated. Raids in Bandipora and Budgam districts furthered the investigation.
