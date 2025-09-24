Cracking Down on Fraud: Multiple Raids Unveil Massive Land Compensation Scam in Jammu and Kashmir

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated multiple raids across the valley on Wednesday, targeting a fraudulent land compensation case, an official confirmed.

A police spokesperson indicated that the investigation followed a complaint regarding compensation for land under a transmission line in the Budgam district's villages, falsely allocated to non-existent individuals, while legitimate landowners were overlooked.

The police uncovered that crores of rupees in compensation had been deceitfully claimed using fake bank accounts affiliated with M/s Unitac Power Transmission Limited, involving land brokers and bank officials. Several employees, including Mushtaq Ahmad Lone and others, are implicated. Raids in Bandipora and Budgam districts furthered the investigation.

