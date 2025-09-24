Left Menu

Drug Bust in Amritsar: Smugglers Caught with 365g of Heroin

Two individuals from Chawinda Khurd village were apprehended with 365 grams of heroin in Amritsar. The operation was conducted jointly by the Border Security Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The accused are currently in the custody of the NCB for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:16 IST
Drug Bust in Amritsar: Smugglers Caught with 365g of Heroin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended two drug smugglers in Amritsar on Wednesday. Seizing 365 grams of heroin, the arrest marks a critical step in curbing narcotic smuggling in the region.

The operation unfolded late Tuesday near Khasa market where the alleged smugglers, identified as residents of Chawinda Khurd village, were nabbed. Officials stated that their arrest followed coordinated surveillance and intelligence gathering.

With the accused now in custody, the Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting further investigations to dismantle potential wider networks involved in drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France
2
NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

NSS Shifts Stance: Implications for Kerala Politics

 India
3
Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste Policy

Kharge Criticizes NDA Government for Bihar's Economic Stagnation and Caste P...

 India
4
Optus Slammed with $66 Million Fine for Predatory Sales Practices

Optus Slammed with $66 Million Fine for Predatory Sales Practices

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025