Drug Bust in Amritsar: Smugglers Caught with 365g of Heroin

In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended two drug smugglers in Amritsar on Wednesday. Seizing 365 grams of heroin, the arrest marks a critical step in curbing narcotic smuggling in the region.

The operation unfolded late Tuesday near Khasa market where the alleged smugglers, identified as residents of Chawinda Khurd village, were nabbed. Officials stated that their arrest followed coordinated surveillance and intelligence gathering.

With the accused now in custody, the Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting further investigations to dismantle potential wider networks involved in drug trafficking.

