Drug Bust in Amritsar: Smugglers Caught with 365g of Heroin
Two individuals from Chawinda Khurd village were apprehended with 365 grams of heroin in Amritsar. The operation was conducted jointly by the Border Security Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The accused are currently in the custody of the NCB for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Border Security Force, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, apprehended two drug smugglers in Amritsar on Wednesday. Seizing 365 grams of heroin, the arrest marks a critical step in curbing narcotic smuggling in the region.
The operation unfolded late Tuesday near Khasa market where the alleged smugglers, identified as residents of Chawinda Khurd village, were nabbed. Officials stated that their arrest followed coordinated surveillance and intelligence gathering.
With the accused now in custody, the Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting further investigations to dismantle potential wider networks involved in drug trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drug smuggling
- BSF
- NCB
- Amritsar
- heroin
- seizure
- arrest
- Chawinda Khurd
- narcotics operation
- trafficking
ALSO READ
Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested
Controversy Strikes: Folk Singer Arrested for Derogatory Song Against Goddess Durga
Gold Heist Cracked: Burglary Spree Leads to Arrests
Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested: Breaking Down the Incident
Prime accused in September 19 ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur arrested, arms recovered: DGP.