Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested

The prime accused in the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur has been arrested. During a police-led operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Director General of Police, Rajiv Singh, confirmed the arrest of Khomdram Ojit Singh, who admitted involvement in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested the main suspect in the deadly ambush against an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur on September 19, where two personnel lost their lives.

The arrest led to the recovery of a significant stockpile of arms and ammunition, crucial to the investigation, according to police.

Director General of Police, Manipur, Rajiv Singh, stated that Khomdram Ojit Singh, also known as Keilal, has been taken into custody. Singh admitted to being involved in the attack after being bailed out as a member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Raids continue to detain other suspects connected to the ambush.

(With inputs from agencies.)

