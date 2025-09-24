Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested

Authorities have arrested the main suspect in the deadly ambush against an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur on September 19, where two personnel lost their lives.

The arrest led to the recovery of a significant stockpile of arms and ammunition, crucial to the investigation, according to police.

Director General of Police, Manipur, Rajiv Singh, stated that Khomdram Ojit Singh, also known as Keilal, has been taken into custody. Singh admitted to being involved in the attack after being bailed out as a member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Raids continue to detain other suspects connected to the ambush.

(With inputs from agencies.)