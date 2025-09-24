Left Menu

Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested: Breaking Down the Incident

The primary suspect in the September ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, which resulted in two personnel's deaths, has been apprehended. The arrest led to the recovery of significant arms and ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to capture other involved culprits in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chief suspect in the deadly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur was apprehended, authorities confirmed. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the September 19 ambush that resulted in the deaths of two security personnel.

The suspect, Khomdram Ojit Singh, reportedly a bailed-out member of the PLA, was seized during an operation in the Kameng area. Following his detention, a large cache of arms and ammunition was discovered. Efforts are still underway to capture remaining suspects involved in this attack, officials stated.

The ambush, a harrowing assault against security personnel, unfolded in a region strategically significant due to its exemption from AFSPA enforcement, raising complex questions about the security dynamics in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

