Prime Accused in Manipur Ambush Arrested: Breaking Down the Incident

The chief suspect in the deadly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur was apprehended, authorities confirmed. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the September 19 ambush that resulted in the deaths of two security personnel.

The suspect, Khomdram Ojit Singh, reportedly a bailed-out member of the PLA, was seized during an operation in the Kameng area. Following his detention, a large cache of arms and ammunition was discovered. Efforts are still underway to capture remaining suspects involved in this attack, officials stated.

The ambush, a harrowing assault against security personnel, unfolded in a region strategically significant due to its exemption from AFSPA enforcement, raising complex questions about the security dynamics in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)