Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP on Jammu-Kashmir Statehood
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concerns that BJP's opposition is hindering the Union Territory's statehood restoration. He criticized the BJP for associating statehood with their electoral success. Abdullah affirmed commitment to tourism revival and questioned the legality of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign controversy.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced concerns regarding the Union Territory's statehood restoration, highlighting an impression that it is contingent on the BJP's electoral success. He emphasized that the BJP stands alone in opposing statehood restoration.
Abdullah outlined the expected process involving delimitation, elections, and then statehood restoration. Despite successful elections, which the BJP lost, Abdullah argued that this should not impede statehood restoration. He further lamented challenges faced by his administration.
Addressing tourism, Abdullah acknowledged stakeholders' dissatisfaction but affirmed ongoing efforts for revival. He also addressed the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign controversy, questioning the legal challenges it faced and advocating for courts to resolve the issue equitably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- Abdullah
- BJP
- elections
- tourism
- controversy
- Muhammad
- restoration
ALSO READ
Malawi Elections: Mutharika's Return Sparks Political Shift
CWC Criticizes BJP Over Alleged Undermining of Democratic Institutions
New Voter Registration Revamped Ahead of Nepal's 2026 Elections
Himachal Pradesh Beckons Global Investors with Opportunities in Clean Energy and Tourism
Delayed Elections: J&K to Fill Four Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats