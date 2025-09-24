Omar Abdullah Challenges BJP on Jammu-Kashmir Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced concerns regarding the Union Territory's statehood restoration, highlighting an impression that it is contingent on the BJP's electoral success. He emphasized that the BJP stands alone in opposing statehood restoration.

Abdullah outlined the expected process involving delimitation, elections, and then statehood restoration. Despite successful elections, which the BJP lost, Abdullah argued that this should not impede statehood restoration. He further lamented challenges faced by his administration.

Addressing tourism, Abdullah acknowledged stakeholders' dissatisfaction but affirmed ongoing efforts for revival. He also addressed the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign controversy, questioning the legal challenges it faced and advocating for courts to resolve the issue equitably.

