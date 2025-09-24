Tragic End: Interfaith Relationship Sparks Violence in Lucknow

In a tragic incident in Lucknow, three men have been apprehended for allegedly causing the death of a 27-year-old man over his interfaith relationship with their sister. The accused lured the victim, Ali Abbas, under the guise of marriage discussions, and subsequently assaulted him.

The assault occurred in the Saadatganj area, where the attackers reportedly used sticks to inflict severe head injuries on Abbas. Upon receiving the distress call, local police arrived at the scene, finding Abbas unconscious. Despite efforts to rush him to the trauma center, Abbas succumbed en route.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava confirmed that charges have been filed against the suspects under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS. The three accused have been arrested, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full details of the tragic case.

