Tragedy in Northeast Delhi: Woman Found Dead in Welcome Area

A 34-year-old woman was discovered dead in her residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Wednesday morning, police reported. The tragic incident occurred in Chander Shekhar Gali, and authorities were informed at 9:27 am.

The woman's body was transported to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway, led by the Shahdara SDM, as per Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, officials stated.

A forensic team visited the scene to collect evidence. Authorities noted the woman had been married in 2023 and was a mother to a young girl.

