Italy's Response to Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto criticized the overnight attack on an international flotilla delivering aid to Gaza. In response, Crosetto has directed an Italian navy ship to assist the flotilla. This move underscores Italy's commitment to humanitarian efforts and international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:56 IST
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto speaking on Wednesday, condemned an attack that took place overnight on an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The incident has drawn significant international attention.

In his strong-worded statement, Crosetto expressed deep disapproval of the assault. He emphasized Italy's dedication to supporting humanitarian missions across the globe.

To underline the commitment, Crosetto announced that an Italian navy ship has been allocated to provide possible assistance to the flotilla, showcasing Italy's initiative in international humanitarian cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

