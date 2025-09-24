Italy's Response to Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto speaking on Wednesday, condemned an attack that took place overnight on an international flotilla attempting to deliver aid to Gaza. The incident has drawn significant international attention.

In his strong-worded statement, Crosetto expressed deep disapproval of the assault. He emphasized Italy's dedication to supporting humanitarian missions across the globe.

To underline the commitment, Crosetto announced that an Italian navy ship has been allocated to provide possible assistance to the flotilla, showcasing Italy's initiative in international humanitarian cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)