Ransomware Strikes Europe, Arrest Made in Collins Aerospace Hack

British authorities have taken a major step in addressing a recent ransomware attack on Collins Aerospace, a critical player in the aerospace industry owned by RTX. A man in his 40s was apprehended on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the cyberattack, which caused significant travel disruptions across Europe by knocking airport check-in systems offline.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed the arrest, however, noted that the investigation is still in its infancy. 'Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,' stated NCA Deputy Director Paul Foster. Details about the hacking group responsible for the attack remain elusive.

This incident is the latest in a pattern of sophisticated cyber intrusions impacting major European businesses and infrastructure. Jaguar Land Rover announced an operational halt due to a separate cyberattack, while Berlin Airport struggles to restore operations after being affected by the same ransomware event as Collins Aerospace, with recovery efforts projected to continue for several days.