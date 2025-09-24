Left Menu

Ransomware Strikes Europe, Arrest Made in Collins Aerospace Hack

A man has been arrested in connection with a ransomware attack that disrupted airport systems across Europe, including Collins Aerospace. Although the suspect has been released on conditional bail, the investigation is ongoing. The attack is part of a series of cyberattacks affecting major companies and infrastructures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:11 IST
Ransomware Strikes Europe, Arrest Made in Collins Aerospace Hack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British authorities have taken a major step in addressing a recent ransomware attack on Collins Aerospace, a critical player in the aerospace industry owned by RTX. A man in his 40s was apprehended on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the cyberattack, which caused significant travel disruptions across Europe by knocking airport check-in systems offline.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed the arrest, however, noted that the investigation is still in its infancy. 'Although this arrest is a positive step, the investigation into this incident is in its early stages and remains ongoing,' stated NCA Deputy Director Paul Foster. Details about the hacking group responsible for the attack remain elusive.

This incident is the latest in a pattern of sophisticated cyber intrusions impacting major European businesses and infrastructure. Jaguar Land Rover announced an operational halt due to a separate cyberattack, while Berlin Airport struggles to restore operations after being affected by the same ransomware event as Collins Aerospace, with recovery efforts projected to continue for several days.

TRENDING

1
Rajya Sabha Elections Finally Set for Jammu and Kashmir

Rajya Sabha Elections Finally Set for Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Ebola Outbreak Trends Downwards in DRC

Ebola Outbreak Trends Downwards in DRC

 Global
3
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Secure Top Australian Talent for Upcoming HIL Season

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Secure Top Australian Talent for Upcoming HIL Season

 India
4
Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties

Netherlands Eyes Asylum Seeker Hub in Uganda Amid Legal Uncertainties

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025