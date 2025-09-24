Kashmiri Solidarity: Sharad Pawar on Unity Amid Turmoil

At an event held by the Sarhad Institute, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the unwavering allegiance of Kashmiri Muslims to India in the face of external unrest attempts. He remarked on their lack of support for efforts by 'a neighboring country' to incite instability in India.

Addressing prior incidents such as the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pawar highlighted the quick response by then-Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reinforcing Kashmir's commitment to India. He advocated for a positive perception of Kashmiri communities, noting their significant contributions to the nation.

Pawar further commended education initiatives like those by Sanjay Nahar from Sarhad, which support children's education from conflict regions, showcasing unity across India. He concluded by reaffirming Kashmir as an integral part of the country with extensive contributions.

