Kashmiri Solidarity: Sharad Pawar on Unity Amid Turmoil

Sharad Pawar emphasized the unity and integral role of Kashmiri Muslims within India, countering fears of their support for foreign unrest efforts. He praised educational initiatives for conflict-affected students and reiterated Kashmir's substantial contribution to the nation.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:13 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

At an event held by the Sarhad Institute, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar highlighted the unwavering allegiance of Kashmiri Muslims to India in the face of external unrest attempts. He remarked on their lack of support for efforts by 'a neighboring country' to incite instability in India.

Addressing prior incidents such as the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pawar highlighted the quick response by then-Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reinforcing Kashmir's commitment to India. He advocated for a positive perception of Kashmiri communities, noting their significant contributions to the nation.

Pawar further commended education initiatives like those by Sanjay Nahar from Sarhad, which support children's education from conflict regions, showcasing unity across India. He concluded by reaffirming Kashmir as an integral part of the country with extensive contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

