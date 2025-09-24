Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moldova and Russia in Observer Accreditation Row

In a significant diplomatic move, the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Moldova's ambassador to express protest over Moldova's decision not to accredit Russian representatives as observers in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Russian ministry criticized this decision, emphasizing that it undermines the legitimacy and transparency that are crucial for conducting credible elections.

This development has escalated diplomatic tensions between Russia and Moldova, drawing international attention to the integrity and fairness of Moldova's electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)