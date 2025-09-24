Xi Jinping's Historic Visit to Xinjiang: Balancing Stability and Economic Growth

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Xinjiang officials to prioritize social stability during his visit to the region, as reported by state media. His visit comes after a significant security operation targeting ethnic Uyghurs. Xi's trip commemorates the 70th anniversary of Xinjiang as an autonomous region, a milestone for Chinese governance.

The president underscored the importance of combating terrorism and promoting a unified national perspective among ethnic groups. He stressed that a robust defense line is crucial for Xinjiang's stability. Sanctions imposed by the United States have affected Xinjiang's economy, with consequences for local employment due to restricted exports.

Despite these challenges, Xi encouraged the development of industrial clusters and innovation to boost the local economy. His recent tour, which included a visit to Tibet, reflects China's emphasis on cultural tourism and dual-circulation policy to foster Xinjiang's domestic and international role. The visit highlighted Beijing's denial of alleged human rights abuses in the region.

