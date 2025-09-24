Drone Drama: Israeli Device Crashes at UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon

An Israeli drone crashed into the UN peacekeeping force's headquarters in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL reported on Wednesday. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to UNIFIL, Israel's use of drones in Lebanon's airspace breaches a UN Security Council resolution, designed as a peace measure following the 14-month-long war with Hezbollah. The drone, outfitted with a camera but unarmed, was neutralized by UNIFIL experts post-impact.

Though the Israeli military has yet to comment, UNIFIL confirmed the device did belong to Israel. Recent actions have strained the region, with previous drone-related incidents escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)