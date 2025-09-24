Left Menu

Man Arrested for Desecrating Temple Over Construction Dispute

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly desecrating a Lord Shiva temple in Jalna, Maharashtra. The accused, Nandkishor Wadgaonkar, reportedly committed the act after being denied construction permission near the temple. A complaint was filed after meat and bones were found on the premises.

Updated: 24-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:15 IST
  Country:
  India

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly desecrating a Lord Shiva temple located in a village in Jalna district, Maharashtra. The offender was identified as Nandkishor Wadgaonkar. According to police statements, his actions were a response to being denied permission to construct a house near the temple in Anwa village.

The incident came to light when a temple guard filed a complaint on September 21, following the discovery of a lump of meat at the temple's main gate. Further investigations revealed the presence of pieces of meat and bones on the temple grounds, corroborating the complaint.

Authorities identified Wadgaonkar through CCTV footage and apprehended him on Tuesday. The temple, renowned for its ancient architecture, boasts a sanctuary and a mandap supported by intricately decorated pillars, making the act all the more disturbing for local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

