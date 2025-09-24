Left Menu

World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

This summary covers recent global events including a GPS disturbance involving a Spanish jet near Russia, Brazil's crackdown on illegal Amazon gold mining, Guinea's new constitution, Ebola cases in Congo, Russia's VAT proposal for military funding, Typhoon Ragasa impacts, and a cyberattack affecting European airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:28 IST
World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Spanish military jet carrying Defence Minister Margarita Robles faced a GPS disturbance near Russia's Kaliningrad, raising security concerns. The incident, linked to NATO operations, highlights growing tensions in the region.

Brazil's Federal Police are intensifying efforts to trace illegal gold from the Amazon, aiming to counter smuggling driven by soaring gold prices amidst global uncertainty.

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported new Ebola cases, indicating a decreasing trend. Meanwhile, Russia's finance ministry suggests raising VAT to fund military spending, highlighting ongoing fiscal challenges amid the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy

Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' as Threat to Democracy

 India
2
India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

 India
3
Supreme Court Orders Real Estate Firm to Pay Hefty Refund with Interest

Supreme Court Orders Real Estate Firm to Pay Hefty Refund with Interest

 India
4
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Pledges Quick Relief Amid Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025