SAD Launches Massive Flood Relief Operation in Punjab
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal initiated a relief effort, distributing 500 fogging machines and other supplies to flood-affected areas in Punjab. The operation involves Youth Akali Dal volunteers, with plans to distribute wheat and maize silage and assist in agricultural recovery efforts.
- Country:
- India
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday inaugurated a significant relief operation, dispatching a convoy of vehicles loaded with 500 fogging machines destined for flood-ravaged regions in Punjab.
The machines are intended to be handed over to Youth Akali Dal (YAD) volunteers, who will conduct fogging activities to curb the spread of malaria and other water-borne diseases in the affected villages.
In a bid to ensure a comprehensive relief initiative, Badal also chaired a meeting with party leaders to develop a distribution plan for relief materials, emphasizing the speedy delivery of agricultural aid and medical support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
