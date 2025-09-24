Left Menu

Uttarakhand's 'Cheating Jihad': Unveiling the Examination Scandal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a scandal involving an alleged 'cheating jihad' linked to the UKSSSC exam paper leak. Dhami vowed strict action against those responsible, emphasizing governmental efforts to secure youth employment against organized cheating attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand faces a major controversy as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accuses organized groups of orchestrating a 'cheating jihad' focusing on paper leaks, jeopardizing the futures of young job seekers in the state.

During a workshop for new BJP officials, Dhami highlighted the government's resolve to combat these alleged conspiracies, which involve coaching and cheating mafias working in unison to spread disorder. He emphasized the state's steadfast commitment to justice for youth through a stringent 'anti-cheating' law.

The latest accusation involves the UKSSSC exam, where confidential test materials allegedly leaked onto social media, leading to the arrest of Khalid Mohammad and his sister. Authorities continue to investigate the incident as a pre-emptive measure to maintain the exam's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

