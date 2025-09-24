Uttarakhand's 'Cheating Jihad': Unveiling the Examination Scandal

Uttarakhand faces a major controversy as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accuses organized groups of orchestrating a 'cheating jihad' focusing on paper leaks, jeopardizing the futures of young job seekers in the state.

During a workshop for new BJP officials, Dhami highlighted the government's resolve to combat these alleged conspiracies, which involve coaching and cheating mafias working in unison to spread disorder. He emphasized the state's steadfast commitment to justice for youth through a stringent 'anti-cheating' law.

The latest accusation involves the UKSSSC exam, where confidential test materials allegedly leaked onto social media, leading to the arrest of Khalid Mohammad and his sister. Authorities continue to investigate the incident as a pre-emptive measure to maintain the exam's integrity.

