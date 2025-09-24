UP STF Nabs Gangster Behind West Bengal Jewellery Heist

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) apprehended a notorious gangster and one of his accomplices in connection with a bold afternoon robbery at a West Bengal jewellery store last month. This operation led to the recovery of Rs 20 lakh in cash, alongside gold and diamond jewelry, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Identified as Adarsh Singh Behda of Behda village, Jaunpur, and Suraj Seth from Danaganj village, Varanasi, the accused were caught near the Gambhirpur toll plaza in Azamgarh on Tuesday, according to the STF's statement. Their haul included cash and jewelry, plus a Royal Enfield Bullet bike, purchased with stolen funds.

The robbers, part of a six-member gang, targeted the Sohan Gold and Diamond shop in West Bengal's Chandannagar, escaping with jewels worth Rs 7 crore. Investigation hinted at professional criminals from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Following a coordinated effort with West Bengal police, the behda-led group was tracked down, revealing a detailed plan and previous criminal undertakings. Additional arrests are aimed at bringing the rest of the gang to justice.

