Tragic Drowning Incident in Yamuna: Search Continues

Amit's body was recovered from the Yamuna in Haryana, days after he drowned with two others in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib. Search efforts continue for Kamlesh and Rajneesh, who went missing during a river bathing ritual. National and state forces are involved in the ongoing rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:47 IST
A 23-year-old man's body was recovered from the Yamuna river at Kalesar, Haryana, as rescue teams continue searching for two others who drowned in Himachal Pradesh, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Amit and his companions Kamlesh (22) and Rajneesh (20) were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the river on Tuesday. The trio hailed from Gawali village in Sirmaur district and had participated in a ceremonial dip in the Ganga in Haridwar.

Efforts are still underway, involving national and state disaster response teams, to locate Kamlesh and Rajneesh. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjit Singh Cheema reported Amit's body was found near Kaleshwar Temple, but the search continues using divers, rafters, drones, and police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

