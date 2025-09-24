Left Menu

PUBG Rage: Teenager Sentenced for Family Tragedy

A Pakistani teenager, Zain Ali, was sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing his mother, brother, and two sisters in 2022 due to rage induced by playing PUBG. The court decided on four life sentences instead of capital punishment due to his age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:48 IST
PUBG Rage: Teenager Sentenced for Family Tragedy
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stark reminder of the dangers associated with excessive gaming, a local court sentenced Pakistani teenager Zain Ali to 100 years in prison this Wednesday. The 17-year-old was found guilty of murdering his mother, brother, and two sisters in 2022, driven by a fit of rage from playing the online game, PUBG.

Judge Riaz Ahmed of Lahore's Additional Sessions Court delivered the verdict, citing overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution. Due to Ali's age, he avoided the death penalty, receiving four life sentences instead, each spanning 25 years.

Ali, from Lahore's Kahna area, was described as a dedicated PUBG player, known for spending countless hours gaming. The incident, which shocked the Pakistani nation, unfolded after Ali lost his temper following a gaming failure and a reprimand from his mother, leading to the tragic shootings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Resolving Colonial-Era Land Dispute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

 India
2
Zelenskyy Questions UN's Efficacy Amid Global Crises

Zelenskyy Questions UN's Efficacy Amid Global Crises

 United States
3
Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

Former Chief Justice Calls for Guidelines on Community Service Punishment

 India
4
SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Talent for HIL Season

SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Tal...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025