Zelenskiy's Plea: Uniting Against Expansion - NATO's Concern

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged global powers to stop Russia's aggression, warning that Putin seeks wider conflict. Addressing the UN, he highlighted violations by Russian forces in NATO territories and announced Ukraine's plans to export weapons to allies, emphasizing immediate action over costly future measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:06 IST
In a direct appeal to global powers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a united effort to halt Russia's ongoing aggression, cautioning against President Vladimir Putin's ambitions to widen the conflict beyond Ukraine. Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency of collective action.

During his speech to the 193-member assembly, Zelenskiy lamented the arms race exacerbated by the war and announced Ukraine's readiness to not only defend itself but also support allies by exporting weapons proven effective in combat. He underscored that preventative measures now would be less costly than future survival strategies.

Citing Russian airspace violations in NATO-member countries like Poland and Estonia, Zelenskiy warned that Russian operations were already expanding across Europe, increasing vulnerabilities. He expressed Ukraine's intent to transform its defense success into global security, urging swift international support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

