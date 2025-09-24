Dhangar Community Demands ST Status in Massive Jalna Protest

A significant demonstration by the Dhangar community took place in Maharashtra's Jalna city as they demanded inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The protest was led by activist Dipak Borhade, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to deliver on a promise to the community.

Borhade accused Fadnavis of betrayal, stating, 'Fadnavis had assured us the BJP government would grant ST status to the Dhangar community. He should apologize for not fulfilling his promise.' The state's decision to extend reservation benefits to the Maratha community, despite judicial rejections, adds to the discontent.

Representatives of the Dhangar community, descendants of shepherds and cattle-rearers, comprise about 9% of Maharashtra's population and currently receive 3.5% reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category of OBCs. They argue for recognition as STs, pointing to historical acknowledgment of 'Dhangads.' The protest is set to intensify with state-wide demonstrations planned later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)