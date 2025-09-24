Left Menu

Dhangar Community Demands ST Status in Massive Jalna Protest

Members of the Dhangar community in Maharashtra staged a large protest in Jalna city, seeking inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes category. Activist Dipak Borhade accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not keeping his promise of granting ST status. The community seeks reclassification, claiming historical recognition as ST.

A significant demonstration by the Dhangar community took place in Maharashtra's Jalna city as they demanded inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The protest was led by activist Dipak Borhade, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike, criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to deliver on a promise to the community.

Borhade accused Fadnavis of betrayal, stating, 'Fadnavis had assured us the BJP government would grant ST status to the Dhangar community. He should apologize for not fulfilling his promise.' The state's decision to extend reservation benefits to the Maratha community, despite judicial rejections, adds to the discontent.

Representatives of the Dhangar community, descendants of shepherds and cattle-rearers, comprise about 9% of Maharashtra's population and currently receive 3.5% reservation under the Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) category of OBCs. They argue for recognition as STs, pointing to historical acknowledgment of 'Dhangads.' The protest is set to intensify with state-wide demonstrations planned later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

