Equality in the Ranks: Women's Fight for Permanent Commission in the Army

In a recent Supreme Court session, the Centre assured that there is no gender discrimination in granting permanent commissions to women Short Service Commission (SSC) Army officers. This statement counters allegations made by women officers claiming unfair treatment compared to their male peers.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati maintained that the Army employs objective methods for assessing officer potential and competence. She further argued these methods are uniformly applied, ensuring that both men and women are evaluated equally.

The case foregrounds issues such as criteria appointments, operational postings, and vacancy shortages. Despite accusations from women officers of bias towards male counterparts, the Centre pointed to historical data demonstrating no gender-based discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)