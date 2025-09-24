Left Menu

Drone Strikes: Tensions Escalate in Red Sea Region

A drone attack from Yemen injured at least 20 people in Eilat, Israel. The attack is linked to Iran-backed Houthis, who claim solidarity with Palestinians. Israeli military attempted interception. In response, Israel bombed Houthi-held areas in Yemen, heightening tensions in the Red Sea region.

24-09-2025
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, a drone launched from Yemen struck Israel's Red Sea resort city of Eilat on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to at least 20 people. The Israeli national ambulance service, Magen David Adom, reported that two individuals were seriously injured, with others sustaining medium to light injuries.

The Israeli military confirmed the drone's launch from Yemen, indicating that interception attempts had been made but were unsuccessful. This comes on the heels of a previous drone attack by Iran-backed Houthis that targeted Eilat, leaving material damage. The Houthis have been intensifying their missile and drone attacks towards Israel as acts of solidarity with Palestinians.

In retaliation, Israel has launched airstrikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port. The ongoing conflict has seen the Houthis targeting vessels in the Red Sea since the onset of the Gaza war in October 2023, further deepening the regional crisis.

