Luxury Car Smuggling Scandal: A Web of Intrigue and Illicit Transactions

The unfolding case of luxury car smuggling has taken another dramatic turn as more central agencies are rallying to investigate deeper into the complex web of illicit activities. The Customs Preventive Wing revealed that the network could be linked to money laundering and even terror financing.

The Enforcement Directorate's high-level discussions with the Customs Commissioner have hinted at serious allegations of money laundering, while potential links to terror funding could draw in the National Investigation Agency for further scrutiny.

Raids under 'Operation Numkhor' have uncovered a series of high-profile involvements, revealing an expansive smuggling network. The evidence points to a grave threat to national security, as smugglers potentially trafficked not only vehicles, but gold, drugs, and arms across international borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)