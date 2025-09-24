Ladakh Unrest: Calls for Statehood Spark Violence

Violence in Ladakh over statehood demands escalated, leaving four people dead and 59 injured. The unrest highlights the growing discontent among Ladakh residents over unfulfilled promises and resource exploitation.

Opposition parties are urging the Indian government to handle the situation with care, insisting that a thorough on-ground analysis is necessary to identify the root causes of the unrest.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his hunger strike amid the chaos, while calls for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule continue to resonate throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)