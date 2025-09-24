Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest: Calls for Statehood Spark Violence

Violence erupted in Ladakh amid demands for statehood, resulting in four deaths and several injuries. Opposition parties called for sensitivity in handling the situation. Congress, Shiv Sena, and others criticized the government's approach, while protests continue over statehood and resource management in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:58 IST
Ladakh Unrest: Calls for Statehood Spark Violence
Violence in Ladakh over statehood demands escalated, leaving four people dead and 59 injured. The unrest highlights the growing discontent among Ladakh residents over unfulfilled promises and resource exploitation.

Opposition parties are urging the Indian government to handle the situation with care, insisting that a thorough on-ground analysis is necessary to identify the root causes of the unrest.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his hunger strike amid the chaos, while calls for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule continue to resonate throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

