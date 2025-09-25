CBI Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward for Fugitive MP Cops in Custodial Death Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put forward a reward of Rs two lakh for credible information regarding two fugitive Madhya Pradesh police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha. These officers are implicated in the custodial death of Deva Pardhi at the Myana police station in Guna.

The CBI, which had assumed charge of the investigation, has already arrested other individuals connected to the case. However, Mavai, a former town inspector, and Kushwaha, an assistant sub-inspector, remain on the run. Both have been declared 'Proclaimed Offenders', and non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued against them.

The Supreme Court has criticized the CBI for failing to apprehend the absconding officers and warned of possible contempt action. It has demanded their arrest within a month, particularly stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of Gangaram, the sole witness in the case and uncle of the deceased, who remains in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)