Daring Daylight Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore Snatched at Gunpoint in New Delhi

In a brazen daytime robbery, bike-borne assailants allegedly robbed jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from a scooter rider in New Delhi. The victim, Shivam Kumar Yadav, and his associate were ambushed near Bhairon Mandir. Police are probing the incident with efforts underway to trace the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an audacious robbery, two assailants allegedly held a man at gunpoint and made off with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in New Delhi on Wednesday. The incident unfolded near Bharat Mandapam when the victim, Shivam Kumar Yadav, was transporting his consignment.

According to police reports, Yadav and his associate Raghav were traveling from Chandni Chowk to Bhairon Mandir on a scooter when they were intercepted by the motorcycle-borne suspects. The robbers snatched bags containing 500 grams of gold and 35 kilograms of silver and escaped the scene.

Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage to trace the robbers' route and identify them. A senior officer mentioned that investigations are ongoing, and the jewellery store owner has been contacted to verify the stolen goods' value. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

