Daring Daylight Heist: Jewellery Worth Rs 1 Crore Snatched at Gunpoint in New Delhi

In an audacious robbery, two assailants allegedly held a man at gunpoint and made off with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in New Delhi on Wednesday. The incident unfolded near Bharat Mandapam when the victim, Shivam Kumar Yadav, was transporting his consignment.

According to police reports, Yadav and his associate Raghav were traveling from Chandni Chowk to Bhairon Mandir on a scooter when they were intercepted by the motorcycle-borne suspects. The robbers snatched bags containing 500 grams of gold and 35 kilograms of silver and escaped the scene.

Authorities are actively reviewing CCTV footage to trace the robbers' route and identify them. A senior officer mentioned that investigations are ongoing, and the jewellery store owner has been contacted to verify the stolen goods' value. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the perpetrators.

