Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Advance in Gaza

Israeli forces have advanced into the heart of Gaza City, raising global calls for U.S. President Donald Trump to actively pursue peace. More than 50 individuals were killed on Wednesday due to Israeli airstrikes primarily targeting northern Gaza, including a shelter, according to medical sources.

As pressure builds, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff suggested a breakthrough in negotiations might soon be announced. The urgency follows violent developments, with hundreds of thousands displaced, as Israel aims to dismantle the remaining Hamas stronghold in Gaza.

The conflict has not only drawn international criticism but has also seen Palestine's allies move towards recognizing its sovereignty. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis grows, exacerbated by ongoing military operations and sparking worldwide frustration and demands for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)