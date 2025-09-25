Swift Justice Delivered: Serial Rapist Sentenced to Life in Bahraich
In Bahraich, a special court quickly sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. Avinash Pandey, termed a 'serial rapist,' targeted young girls and was swiftly apprehended thanks to the efforts of the UP Police and a dedicated investigation team.
A swift trial in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, saw a 32-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. The verdict came just 20 working days after the chargesheet was filed, showcasing rapid justice in an alarming case.
Avinash Pandey, identified as a 'serial rapist,' had been preying on young girls aged between 5 and 7 years. In one of the four cases against him, he was found guilty and handed a Rs 1.6 lakh fine, to be given to the victim.
The case was cracked within three days by a special police team led by Mihipurwa Circle Officer Harshita Tiwari. Pandey was arrested, and his phone contained objectionable images, leading to a speedy conviction. Commendations and rewards were given to the investigation team for their swift action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
