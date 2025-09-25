Israel and Syria: A Tenuous Path to Security
Israel is currently negotiating with Syria, with talks focusing on ensuring the nation's interests like the demilitarization of southwestern Syria and the security of the Druze population. Despite progress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that a security deal is not yet imminent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:47 IST
The Israeli Prime Minister's office announced on Wednesday ongoing negotiations with Syria, underscoring Israel's priorities such as the demilitarization of southwestern Syria and the protection of the Druze community.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that although discussions have progressed, a formal security arrangement with Syria is yet to be finalized.
The talks reflect Israel's strategic efforts to fortify regional stability and address security concerns in the volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?
Future of U.S. Funding for Haiti's Security Force Uncertain
Homeland Security says 2 detainees killed and another critically injured after shooting at Dallas immigration facility, reports AP.
India’s Coal & Mineral Sectors Driving Green Growth and Energy Security: Reddy
Innovative Strategies for India's Water Security