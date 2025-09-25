Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

According to a report by MSNBC, former FBI Director James Comey is on the verge of being indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia. The report, which cites three sources, indicates that the indictment could happen in the coming days.

The charges against Comey, while not completely known, are believed to include accusations that he lied to Congress. This is reportedly related to his testimony on September 30, 2020, concerning whether he authorized a leak of information.

The former director's legal troubles reflect the intense scrutiny and controversies surrounding the FBI's operations during his tenure, raising questions about accountability and transparency within government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)