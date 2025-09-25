Left Menu

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

MSNBC reports that former FBI Director James Comey may soon be indicted in Virginia. Sources suggest the charges may include accusations of lying to Congress about authorizing an information leak during his 2020 testimony. The full nature of the charges remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a report by MSNBC, former FBI Director James Comey is on the verge of being indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia. The report, which cites three sources, indicates that the indictment could happen in the coming days.

The charges against Comey, while not completely known, are believed to include accusations that he lied to Congress. This is reportedly related to his testimony on September 30, 2020, concerning whether he authorized a leak of information.

The former director's legal troubles reflect the intense scrutiny and controversies surrounding the FBI's operations during his tenure, raising questions about accountability and transparency within government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

