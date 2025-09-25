Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Surveys Flood-Hit Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah surveyed flood-affected areas in Kathua district, engaging with locals who lost homes. He led a meeting to ensure relief is provided, and plans to visit Reasi district next to assess further damage, promising assistance to those impacted by the floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:20 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood-ravaged villages in Kathua district, reaching out to families whose homes were devastated by the natural disaster, officials reported.

In addition to surveying the damage, the chief minister held a meeting with district officers, emphasizing the urgency of delivering necessary relief to affected communities, they noted.

During his visit, Abdullah interacted with residents of Duggain village in the Billawar region, witnessing firsthand the destruction wrought by recent floods. He directed the administration to provide essential aid and announced plans to inspect the Mahore area in Reasi district for further damage assessment.

