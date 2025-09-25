Delhi's Cloud Seeding Controversy: Politics and Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the government's readiness to tackle pollution through cloud seeding after receiving the Centre's approval. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has permitted IIT Kanpur to conduct these operations in October and November.

The initiative, however, sparked political disagreements. The AAP accused the BJP-led administration of hypocrisy, citing previous refusals for cloud seeding when AAP was in opposition.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP for mocking the idea previously but embracing it now. The controversy also scrutinizes Kapil Mishra's past anti-cracker ban rhetoric, highlighting BJP's inconsistent stance on pollution control.