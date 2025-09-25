Arrest Made in Gruesome Acid Attack on Nurse
The main accused in an acid attack on a 38-year-old nurse in Lohia Nagar was arrested after a police encounter. Mahendra Kumar allegedly orchestrated the attack, executed by a minor, due to personal conflicts. He was injured in a police shootout and a case under the Arms Act was registered against him.
The primary suspect in the acid attack on a 38-year-old nurse has been apprehended following a police encounter, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident involved a minor who assaulted Ruksana with acid within Lohia Nagar's jurisdiction, as stated by Circle Officer Antariksh Jain.
According to Jain, Mahendra Kumar, also known as Mahendra Prajapati, allegedly offered Rs 2,000 to the minor to commit the crime. While the minor was quickly detained, Kumar evaded capture until a recent tip-off led to his arrest in Jalalpur after engaging in a shootout with police. Recoveries from the scene included a motorcycle, a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a spent shell. A separate Arms Act case has been filed against him.
The investigation revealed that Kumar and Ruksana previously had a relationship which ended, leading him to instigate the attack.
The victim, a nurse and mother of three, sustained injuries to her hands and is receiving care at a local medical college.
