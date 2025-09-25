In a dramatic courtroom decision, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty by the Paris criminal court of criminal conspiracy. The charges link back to allegations of illegal financial dealings with the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

The case has unveiled accusations that Sarkozy, during his tenure as France's interior minister in 2005, struck a covert arrangement with Gaddafi. This alleged pact purportedly enabled Sarkozy to obtain substantial campaign financing for his 2007 presidential bid, in return for offering diplomatic support on the international stage to the isolated Libyan regime.

Despite the gravity of the court's decision, Sarkozy maintains his innocence. He was acquitted of all other charges related to the case, though the legal process continues to unfold.

