Left Menu

Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket: Three Gang Members Arrested

Delhi Police have arrested three members of the Kala Jathedi gang, including Gurpreet Singh, for attempting to extort money from a restaurant owner in Janakpuri. The gang members, found with weapons, were previously involved in multiple crimes. Authorities are investigating to dismantle the entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:41 IST
Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket: Three Gang Members Arrested
Gurpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals from the infamous Kala Jathedi gang, accused of extorting money from a restaurant proprietor in West Delhi's Janakpuri, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The gang members are identified as Gurpreet Singh, age 37, Gurpreet alias Manni, 30, and Gurjeet Singh, 35, as per a senior police officer. Gurpreet Singh is notorious for his involvement in over 18 criminal cases ranging from robbery and snatching to extortion and attempted murder. Meanwhile, Manni has a criminal record with more than four cases, having recently been released on bail for similar offenses.

A complaint lodged on September 18 at Hari Nagar station marked the beginning of the investigation, wherein the accused were tracked down with the help of CCTV evidence and insider tips. Law enforcement conducted raids across several locations which culminated in the arrest and seizure of two country-made pistols, live cartridges, scooters, and the business card of the potential extortion victim. The police continue their investigation to uncover links to the gang's broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC reserves verdict on eligibility issue of judicial officers for post of district judges under bar quota.

SC reserves verdict on eligibility issue of judicial officers for post of di...

 India
2
Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

Alexander Isak Set for Premier League Debut Amid Liverpool's Run

 United Kingdom
3
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

 Global
4
Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to prison even if he appeals, reports AP.

Paris court rules that former President Nicolas Sarkozy will have to go to p...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025