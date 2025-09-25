Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket: Three Gang Members Arrested

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals from the infamous Kala Jathedi gang, accused of extorting money from a restaurant proprietor in West Delhi's Janakpuri, officials disclosed on Thursday.

The gang members are identified as Gurpreet Singh, age 37, Gurpreet alias Manni, 30, and Gurjeet Singh, 35, as per a senior police officer. Gurpreet Singh is notorious for his involvement in over 18 criminal cases ranging from robbery and snatching to extortion and attempted murder. Meanwhile, Manni has a criminal record with more than four cases, having recently been released on bail for similar offenses.

A complaint lodged on September 18 at Hari Nagar station marked the beginning of the investigation, wherein the accused were tracked down with the help of CCTV evidence and insider tips. Law enforcement conducted raids across several locations which culminated in the arrest and seizure of two country-made pistols, live cartridges, scooters, and the business card of the potential extortion victim. The police continue their investigation to uncover links to the gang's broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)