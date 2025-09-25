Left Menu

Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

A Pakistani intruder was apprehended along the International Border in R S Pura sector. This marks the second arrest this month. No incriminating materials were found, and joint security agencies are questioning the detainee. Earlier, another intruder, Siraj Khan, was arrested with Pakistani currency in the same area.

Authorities report the arrest of a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the R S Pura sector, marking the second such incident in a month.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel spotted and detained the individual shortly after he crossed into Indian territory. Security agencies are currently questioning him.

Earlier, on September 8, Siraj Khan from Pakistan was arrested in the same area with some Pakistani currency, following preventive gunfire near the border fence.

