Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border
A Pakistani intruder was apprehended along the International Border in R S Pura sector. This marks the second arrest this month. No incriminating materials were found, and joint security agencies are questioning the detainee. Earlier, another intruder, Siraj Khan, was arrested with Pakistani currency in the same area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities report the arrest of a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the R S Pura sector, marking the second such incident in a month.
The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel spotted and detained the individual shortly after he crossed into Indian territory. Security agencies are currently questioning him.
Earlier, on September 8, Siraj Khan from Pakistan was arrested in the same area with some Pakistani currency, following preventive gunfire near the border fence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indigenous Breeds Boost BSF's Canine Squad
Man Arrested for Threatening Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu
Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket: Three Gang Members Arrested
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to Convicted Terrorist Mohd. Ayoub Mir Citing Security Risks
Arrest Made in Gruesome Acid Attack on Nurse