Second Intruder Arrested at R S Pura Border

Authorities report the arrest of a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in the R S Pura sector, marking the second such incident in a month.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel spotted and detained the individual shortly after he crossed into Indian territory. Security agencies are currently questioning him.

Earlier, on September 8, Siraj Khan from Pakistan was arrested in the same area with some Pakistani currency, following preventive gunfire near the border fence.

