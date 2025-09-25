Bengaluru's Pothole Problem: A Fallout of Political Misrule?

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has laid blame on the previous BJP government for the proliferation of potholes in Bengaluru, citing 'misrule' as the cause. A substantial Rs 750 crore has been allocated to tackle this pressing issue in the city.

In a statement to reporters, Shivakumar expressed the government's dedication to resolving Bengaluru's pothole problems, noting the release of funds by the Chief Minister. The Deputy CM acknowledged the presence of potholes and assured that efforts to repair them are underway.

Shivakumar accused his predecessors of neglecting the city's roads and stated that the lack of central funds from the BJP-led Centre has hampered Bengaluru's development. The Congress is prepared to protest against potholes in BJP-governed municipalities if necessary. Attention was drawn to the issue after BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji's social media post highlighted the city's deteriorating road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)