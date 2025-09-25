Left Menu

Bengaluru's Pothole Problem: A Fallout of Political Misrule?

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticizes former BJP government's governance for Bengaluru's pothole issues. He announced a Rs 750 crore grant to solve the issue, blaming the prior administration for neglect. Despite protests, Shivakumar insists on addressing the problem while highlighting a lack of central funds.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has laid blame on the previous BJP government for the proliferation of potholes in Bengaluru, citing 'misrule' as the cause. A substantial Rs 750 crore has been allocated to tackle this pressing issue in the city.

In a statement to reporters, Shivakumar expressed the government's dedication to resolving Bengaluru's pothole problems, noting the release of funds by the Chief Minister. The Deputy CM acknowledged the presence of potholes and assured that efforts to repair them are underway.

Shivakumar accused his predecessors of neglecting the city's roads and stated that the lack of central funds from the BJP-led Centre has hampered Bengaluru's development. The Congress is prepared to protest against potholes in BJP-governed municipalities if necessary. Attention was drawn to the issue after BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji's social media post highlighted the city's deteriorating road conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

